Kartik Aaryan’s fall-out with his mentor Luv Ranjan is final

Success does strange things to those who get it suddenly. After the unexpected success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan and his over-zealous marketing team are happily promoting him as the Next Best Thing. But at what cost? Kartik seems to have fallen out with his mentor Luv Ranjan.

Apparently Luv Ranjan had every intention of again signing Kartik who has been a part of all his films. Over to a well-informed source, “Kartik suddenly quoted a price to his mentor that took Luv Ranjan by surprise. Ranjan had mentored Kartik, given him his breakthrough role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and signed him for all his subsequent directorial ventures even though Kartik’s films outside Ranjan’s banner were flops. To now hear Kartik ask for his market price was too much for Ranjan to digest.”

This is where Ranbir Kapoor came into the picture. Ranbir had expressed a desire to work with Luv Ranjan. And the director diverted the role meant for Kartik to Ranbir. Kartik seems pretty content playing the new star on the block. But there is little to back his Rs. 100-crore hero-giri in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety except a third lead in a Karan Johar production where it is wrongly being declared that Kartik is cast opposite Kareena Kapoor.

A source close to the Karan Johar project laughs off the Kareena-Kartik coupling as so much wishful thinking. “Why would Karan cast Kareena as Kartik’s co-star unless he is doing a film on the Ranbir-Aishwarya relationship in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,” asks the source.

