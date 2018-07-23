Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.07.2018 | 1:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dhadak Sanju Soorma Gold Karwaan Satyameva Jayate
follow us on

Do Karan Wahi – Elnaaz Norouzi play Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif in Sacred Games?

BySubhash K. Jha

While the new Netflix series Sacred Games is being talked about for many reasons, not many have noticed that the spoilt brattish movie star Karan Malhotra (played by Karan Wahi) and his clever manipulative girlfriend star Zoya Mirza (Elnaaz Norouzi) seem to be based on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Do Karan Wahi - Elnaaz Norouzi play Salman Khan - Katrina Kaif in Sacred Games

As played by Wahi, the bratty superstar Karan Malhotra is so possessive of his girlfriend that he doesn’t allow her to work with other heroes. In a sequence, he boasts of how he has gotten her expelled from a film with ‘Ranbir’ and that she better busy herself doing a film with Karan that has just been offered to her.

The steely cold-war between Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor is well-known in the entertainment industry. At one point in the series, Zoya is seen with bruise marks on her face seeking sympathy from a senior cop (played by Neeraj Kabi). When the cop offers to help, Zoya says, “Nothing can be done. He once killed two people in a hit-and-run accident. Nothing happened.”

This plot point harks back to Salman’s infamous hit-and-run case. While no one from the film’s team was willing to shed light on this star and his girlfriend’s actual identity a close friend of Salman says, “I saw Sacred Games. There are definite Salman – Katrina parallels in the roles played by Karan Wahi and the firangi actress. But I think it’s just a random reference included to spice up the plot. Not a specific Salman replica.”

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi starrer Hate Story 4 to release on March 9

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office: Sanju grows over the weekend,…

Rishi Kapoor does NOT deny Ranbir Kapoor's…

Salman Khan – Valmiki community controversy:…

EXCLUSIVE! Jackie Shroff to play Salman…

Box Office: Here are the half yearly Box…

Box Office: Sanju Day 24 in overseas

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification