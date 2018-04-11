Kapil Sharma controversy: Preeti Simoes’ sister Neeti claims the comedian accused them under the influence of ALCOHOL

The Kapil Sharma controversy is taking a new, ugly turn everyday. Even the comedian’s most ardent fan will agree now that this probably seems like an end of the era for him. It looks difficult given his condition that he would bounce back anytime soon. For the uninitiated, Kapil recently came back on Sony TV with a new show called Family Time With Kapil Sharma but soon he began cancelling shoots due to bouts of depression, etc. His very public spat with a media person grabbed him all the headlines and the rest is history. Later, his friend Rajiev Dhingra stated that it was Kapil’s ex Preeti Simoes who also was the creative director of The Kapil Sharma Show who was driving the comedian to this point. The plot has thickened as Neeti, Preeti’s sister who worked with her, took to social media to clarify.

She stated that together she and Preeti were trying to help out Kapil since one year and his accusations hurled at them are baseless and he is making them under the influence of alcohol and bad company. Here is her full statement: “Remember that we care. From the last 4-5 days we are witnessing a lot of people making FALSE ACCUSATIONS on us. Probably the easy way out would have been us reacting in the same manner or our legal team sending u/ur representatives a Defamation notice since even you know there is no Truth/Proof to these allegations especially when you yourself have not just messaged or called us many times (in a sober condition) asking us to come back and help you out in a situation where you feel stuck, helpless but have also visited our house last month and met my entire family who got emotional seeing your state. We, as in the ENTIRE team and family, were working a way out to get back to you and sort everything.”

She further added, “You went back home, and due to pressures which you shared with us, you disappeared. Now there is no way to contact you and help you. I am very sure whatever you have said and accused us for has been under the influence of Alcohol and ppl around you. Hum aapki bahut fikr karte hai, and we all have moved on since a year accepting things as destiny. We have been blamed for ur depression, whereas yeh baat sirf aapko pata hai bhaiya that how much we have tried and are still trying to help u in this past one year. Since we are not sure if u even remember the allegations put against us, we request you to come out in the open (we will neither react not accept your tweets as we r not sure in what state of mind ur in). We would like to meet and help you- in the presence of the media/police/our legal teams- (only to avoid further false allegations and miscommunications). Our only condition being that you don’t come under the influence of alcohol.”

She further wrote, “We believe right now, you are not in the right state of mind to make any judgements or allegations and are being mislead by ‘friends’ around u. Like u said to us and cried last month ‘u are trapped’ Let us help you cos we love you and we truly want u to be happy. Regards, Neeti”

