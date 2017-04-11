Kangna Ranaut reacts on sexual harrasment allegations against Queen director Vikas Bahl’s

Kangna Ranaut is not the one to mince words. The actress has always been outspoken about important issues like women’s rights. Every now and then, Kangna Ranaut has encouraged women to speak up about their problems.

On Tuesday, Kangna Ranaut attended a fashion event where she spoke about sexual harassments occurring at work place and that women should speak up about it. Keeping in the mind the recent sexual harrassment allegations made on Queen director Vikas Bahl, Kangna Ranaut was asked to comment on the same. She said, “We are here to talk about a brand, but what you mentioned is a serious topic. But, whoever faces such situations and speaks up is courageous. Generally speaking, they should be encouraged to talk about it by their family, friends and colleagues. They should not be shamed. Obviously, there will always be another side to the story. But people should speak up, whether it is right or wrong.” Although Kangna Ranaut directly did not talk about Vikas Bahl’s case, she did say that women should speak up no matter what.

In the first week of April 2017, Phantom Films co-founder and director of films like Queen and Shaandaar Vikas Bahl had found himself at the centre of deep trouble when a woman filed a sexual harrassment complaint against him. A female employee had approached the human resources department at Phantom Films with her complaint. An inquiry had been launched by a committee as per the Vishakha Guidelines. Vikas Bahl’s fellow co-founders at Phantom include Anurah Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena. While Vikas had denied reports that suggest that he’d be stepping down from his position, the complaint has shaken the entire production company.

On the professional front, Kangna Ranaut will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s Simran. Talking about the film, she said, “In Simran, I have worked as an actor and as a collaborator. I have worked on the script too.”

Kangna Ranaut will also be seen in very ambitious project – Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi– in which she will be portraying the character of Rani Lakshmibai. She said, “For Manikarnika, I have not collaborated because I did not see any scope. Krish and the team have worked on the script. I released a film Rangoon, but it did not get a good response. It was disappointing. But I am working on an ambitious film – Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. We will start shooting for it soon.”