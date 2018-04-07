John Abraham’s Parmanu plans get digital disapproval, teaser blocked

It seems to be a war to the finish between John Abraham and KriArj Entertainment, the production company that has accused John of serious breach of contract. On Thursday evening John unilaterally released a teaser trailer of the disputed film Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran. The tackily cut trailer with no style or substance, soon disappeared from John Abraham’s twitter account with an announcement saying “The video has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder.”

The teaser which has a voice-over by Boman Irani and montage shots of great historical events such as Kapil Dev’s winning the World Cup in 1983, makes no mention of KriArj Entertainment the co-producers of Parmanu.

“Clearly Mr John Abraham has decided to go ahead with his imagined ownership of a film that rightfully belongs to KriArj Entertainment as they’ve put Rs 30 crores in the project,” says a source close to KriArj.

Acting swiftly KriArj’s legal team informed every major digital platform of the copyright infringement, thereby ensuring that the “illegal” teaser was stopped from broadcast.

Apparently several trailers have been edited and rejected over the past months by the film’s producers for being unfit for broadcast. The trailer that John insisted on putting out on Thursday evening was not approved of by his production partners KriArj Entertainment. The trailer mentioned only John’s JA Entertainment as the producers.

KriArj’s legal team is now petitioning for the seizure of all promotional videos and related footage of the film until the dispute between John and his producers is solved. “There is a clear infringement of copyright laws in the way John Abraham is putting out promotional content of Parmanu mentioning his own JA Entertainment as the sole producers. KriArj entertainment will move the courts to the stop the copyright violation at any cost,” says the source.

John Abraham was unavailable for comment.

