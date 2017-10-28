Introducing Anupriya Goenka, Shahid Kapoor’s first wife in Padmavati

Having done miniscule roles in the past, Anupriya Goenka recently found her big break in Bollywood as she plays the role of Shahid Kapoor’s on screen wife in Padmavati. Anupriya essays the character of Rani Nagmati, who is the first wife of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh.

Not many people know that Rani Padmini was not the only wife of the Rajput king Rawal Ratan Singh. It seems that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been trying to maintain quite a bit of authenticity whilst adapting the saga of Padmavati. Anupriya Goenka, who is known for an e-commerce ad in which she played the unconventional role of a lesbian, was introduced in the recent song that was released from the film.

The said track titled ‘Ghoomar’ features Anupriya Goenka seated in a royal attire in the palace as she is enjoying the ghoomar dance being performed by Deepika Padukone aka Rani Padmini. However, she was not a part of the trailer that was released a few days ago. Yet another pivotal character who wasn’t a part of the said trailer was Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays the role of Ranveer Singh’s first wife in the same film.

Ranveer Singh essays the role of the tyrant ruler Alauddin Khilji who kills his father-in-law [Aditi’s father] to inherit his throne by marrying Aditi.

Padmavati, directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, faced several setbacks during its shoot. Despite the hindrances, the film’s release has almost been on schedule as it is slated to release on December 1.