Hrithik Roshan to attend Anand Kumar’s maths classes for Super 30 prep

Not content with just replicating Bihari Mathematician Anand Kumar’s life and work in the film Super 30, Hrithik Roshan will now be attending Anand’s maths classes in Patna. An informed source says, “The entire team feels Hrithik needs to get a first-hand feel of how Anand conducts his classes, the informal air and the comfort of familiarity whereby every student is known personally to Anand. These, Hrithik needs to experience.”

Hrithik Roshan won’t be the first Bollywood superstar to attend Anand Kumar’s classes. In 2013, when Prakash Jha made Aarakshan, Amitabh Bachchan attended Anand’s classes before playing the Mathematician.