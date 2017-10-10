Bollywood Hungama
Here’s why the trailer of Padmavati released at exactly 1.03 PM yesterday

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The trailer of the much talked about Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Padmavati was finally released yesterday. Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, the film, whose first looks were released a while back, drew immense appreciation from the audiences and industry folk alike. However, unlike conventional trailer launches, the trailer of Padmavati was curiously released at exactly 1.03 PM.

Well the reason behind this well timed release isn’t astrological or for that matter religious, instead the launch time of the trailer was decided to pay tribute to the brave Rajput history. In fact, the makers of the film decided to pay homage to Rajput history with the time coinciding with the year 1303 AD when two worlds collided and the Indian kingdom fearlessly fought against the invaders.

Though this salient ode to history may have gone unnoticed, the trailer of Padmavati itself has vastly been appreciated. As for the film, Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Padmavati tells the tale of Rani Padmavati, the legendary Mewar queen known as much for her beauty and intelligence as she was for her courage and valour, Maharawal Ratan Singh, a glorious Rajput ruler and a warrior king who gave his all to the battlefield and the ambitious & obsessive Sultan, Alauddin Khilji. The film is all set for a nationwide release on December 1, 2017.

