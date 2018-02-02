Here’s how Shamita Shetty decided to spend her birthday

While Shamita Shetty brought in her birthday with several cakes, the actress also decided to contribute to the society. Adding further to her celebrations, she decided to spend some time at the old age home she is associated with.

From what we hear, Shamita Shetty has several social causes that are close to her heart. One amongst them is the old age home where she likes to spend time. Now, we hear, it has become a birthday ritual of sorts for the actress to take a step towards the causes she believes in.

As mentioned before, Shamita has made it a yearly custom to visit an orphanage. This year too she will mark her birthday celebrations by doing the same. It is learnt that the stunner will be spending time with its occupants and packing surprises for them too.

A source informs, “Shamita is very close to the old-age home and has a bond with its old inhabitants, who are fond of her too”.

On the other hand, Shamita too spoke about the same saying, “Well I am very close to this old age home, I love visiting them. This birthday too I will visit them and spend some time with them. The intent is to make them smile always. I do it cause it makes me happy.”

She went on to add, “I’m grateful for the life I have and in anyway if I can help the less fortunate I want to. It’s absolutely terrible that children put their parents into old age homes instead of taking care of them in their old age! They need more people to come visit them, show them love, because they deserve it!”

Unlike the others, Shamita Shetty decided to celebrate her birthday quietly. The celebrations were a private affair only with family and friends around.