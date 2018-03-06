Here’s why Madhavan has to quit the historical drama starring Saif Ali Khan

For all the RHTDM fans who have been wanting to see the Maddy-Sam bond return to the big screen, well your wait just got a wee bit longer! Saif Ali Khan and R Madhavan were set reunite on the big screen for a historical drama. However, it seems like it won’t happen. R Madhavan reportedly had to walk out of it after his major shoulder surgery.

Last seen in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Saif Ali Khan and R Madhavan were to collaborate post 17 years. The Navdeep Singh directorial is a historical drama which was supposed to feature them in unique avatars. But the makers of this film seem to be in a pickle now after Madhavan quit.

Recently, we had reported that R Madhavan underwent a major shoulder surgery. The actor even posted about it on social media last week. While he is in the recovery stage, doctors reportedly asserted that the actor requires two months to heal. For the uninitiated, Madhavan had sustained an injury after hurting himself in the gym. Because of the same, now the actor will be out of action for the next couple of months.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan has already kicked off their historical drama in Rajasthan. We recently spotted the actor shooting for the film in Desuri last month. The actor has been busy shooting several horse riding sequences. As for Madhavan, the actor too had given a nod and had even started with the prep for this film. There were many reports on the South-Bollywood actor learning horse riding. However, it seems that the actor won’t be a part of this after all.

Confirming the same in recent reports, Madhavan maintained that he has to take total rest in the next two months.

The film in question will feature Zoya Hussain, who debuted in Mukkabaaz, as the leading lady. It also stars Deepak Dobriyal in a prominent role. Besides them, Sonakshi Sinha is said to feature in an interesting cameo. However, the details of the same are currently under wraps.

