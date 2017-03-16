Here’s everything you need to know about Diljit Dosanjh’s character in Phillauri

After giving a power-packed performance in his Bollywood debut film Udta Punjab last year, Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for his second Hindi film Phillauri which is just a few days away from its release. This time around Diljit Dosanjh will be seen opposite Anushka Sharma.

Although the audience is raving about the trailer and Anushka Sharma as a ghost, very little is known about Diljit Dosanjh’s character in the film. It has now been learnt that Diljit will be playing a negative role and will be an alcoholic. According to Diljit, he had to shed his six pack abs before starting work on Phillauri. The makers had made it clear to him that he should not have muscular body. He had gone on low fat diet to make his character look convincing as an alcoholic.

Talking about taking a risky role, Diljit said that he is happy about getting different types of roles. He isn’t scared to experiment with characters and is not afraid of being typecast either. He revealed that he might be singing Sufi songs but his character is negative.

Directed by Anshai Lal and produced by Anushka Sharma’s production company Clean Slate Films, Phillauri is set to hit the screens on March 24.