Here’s everything you need to know about Arjun Kapoor’s role in Namaste England

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Arjun Kapoor is quite busy lately shooting for Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s directorial, Namaste England. The film, which stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead, is being filmed in Patiala. The actors are busy with their hectic schedules. Now, it has been learned Arjun will essay the role of a farmer.

According to recent reports, Arjun Kapoor will essay the role of a farmer who has completed his M.Sc. in agriculture. Besides their character names, not much has been revealed about how the characters of Parineeti and Arjun meet in the film.

In the latest development, comedian Mallika Dua has bagged a role in the film. After her debut in Hindi Medium, she is set to star as Parineeti Chopra’s friend named Harpreet in the film. Vipul Shah’s Namaste England kick-started the schedule in Amritsar followed by Patiala. This will be followed by Ludhiana, Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and finally London. This film is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe.

Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. Namaste England has gone on floors with this announcement and is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 7, 2018.

Before this film, Arjun Kapoor will be seen with Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which is slated to release on August 3, 2018.

