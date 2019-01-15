Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh’s intense prep to play a rapper is beyond impressive

It can be safe to say that Ranveer Singh has peaked in his career. By giving back to back blockbusters and displaying enviable range as an actor, he sure is on the cusp of superstardom. After playing an affable cop in Rohit Shetty‘s Simmba, he is set to impress us as an underground rapper in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Quite contrary to who Ranveer is in real life, his character in Gully Boy is intense, silent and brooding. Based on popular Mumbai rappers Divine and Naezy, Ranveer’s character uses rapping as catharsis to subvert the social unfairness of his life in a city slum. It is clear that Ranveer surely had to get out of his comfort zone to play this character as he took upon the challenge of learning to rap professionally. He has sung four songs in the film and prepped for about 10 months with the rappers to get it right.

Ranveer did not leave any stone unturned to get into the groove of his role, literally and figuratively. He made sure that he provides the authenticity and nuances that it deserves and his efforts are pretty evident on screen. First song from the album ‘Apna Time Aayega’ came out recently and immediately clicked with the masses. Ranveer is at his most natural best in his character and it sure makes us very very excited for the film. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, this film stars Alia Bhatt opposite Ranveer. This is another reason why masses are looking forward for this film.

On personal front, Ranveer is enjoying marital bliss with wifey Deepika Padukone and has been claiming in various interviews how marriage is the best thing to have happened to him!

