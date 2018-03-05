Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.03.2018 | 2:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pari Pad Man Padmaavat Hate Story IV Raid Hichki
follow us on

FIRST PICTURE: After adopting Nisha Kaur Weber, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber welcome twins Noah and Asher

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber welcomed their daughter Nisha Kaur Weber last year. The couple adopted the little girl just a year ago. Now, their family is growing with two new members. Just this morning, Sunny Leone announced that they have welcomed twin boys Noah and Asher.

First Picture: After adopting Nisha Kaur Weber, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber welcome twins Noah and Asher

Sunny Leone shared a picture of the family along with daughter Nisha, husband Daniel Weber and newborns Noah and Asher. She wrote, “God’s Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possible be having 3children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!”

Daniel Webber took shared the same photograph and wrote, “Say Hello to Noah and Asher Weber !!! #family @SunnyLeone :))))❤️. The next chapter of life !!! Karen, Nisha , Noah , Asher Me.”

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber adopted their almost 2- year-old daughter Nisha Kaur Weber from Latur in Maharashtra last year. They had applied for the adoption two years ago and last year they finally found a match in Nisha. Now, Nisha has two newborn brothers Noah and Asher.

Also Read: Sunny Leone PROTECTS a farmer’s land by turning into a scarecrow!

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Sunny Leone PROTECTS a farmer’s land by…

FIR filed against Sunny Leone for promoting…

BREAKING: Zee ropes in Sunny Leone for a web…

Sunny Leone won’t return to Bengaluru

Arshi Khan could be arrested after her exit…

After Sunny Leone declines New Year…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification