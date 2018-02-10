Bollywood Hungama
FIR filed against Sunny Leone for promoting pornography

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It is amazing how Sunny Leone has become a household name after she made her entry through a television reality show: Bigg Boss. Since then, she worked in mainstream Bollywood films and gained popularity with songs like Baby Doll, Pink Lips among others. She has always been a portrait of a modern woman who is strong, smart and has never let anyone bully or shame her. Now, after all these years in a shocking turn of events, there has been a complaint filed against her for promoting pornography.

According to reports, social activist Emi aka Enoch Moses has lodged a complaint against Sunny Leone at the Nazarethpet police station in Chennai. He stated that the actress is promoting pornography which is against the nation’s law. He also added that this will majorly dent the Indian culture and spoil the moral fabric of the society.

On work front, Sunny will be seen in Tamil film Veeramadevi. She is playing a character of warrior princess and  learnt sword fighting and horse riding for the same. Sunny Leone was last seen on the big screen in Tera Intezaar, which also starred  Arbaaz Khan.

