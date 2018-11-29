EXCLUSIVE! Here’s the real reason why Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 FAILED to get an IMAX release

Shankar’s 2.0 released across the globe on nearly 10,200 screens with a lot of fan-fare. Being a larger than life spectacle made on a budget of Rs 550 crores, fans across the globe were eager to experience the film in the IMAX 3D format. However, they were let down by the last-minute chaos from the production team of the film as the post-production took longer than expected.

“While most of the Indian Films are shot in 4K format, 2.0 is in 6K, which is IMAX compatible. The makers also designed the background score using 4D SLR technology to ensure an international theatrical experience. It is surprising that the film failed to get an IMAX release, because 2.0 was always conceptualized as a film for the largest possible screen” revealed a source close to the development.

It is the delay in finalizing print of the film that cost it an IMAX release. As per norms, the studios are required to submit their film to IMAX at-least two weeks prior to the release, to enable the company fine tune the print as per their requirement. However, LYCA Entertainment failed to comply with the regulations. “It was never a last-minute decision, as we had always informed the studio that we needed two weeks’ time to do the post-production to make it compatible for IMAX format. We didn’t get the content in time to do the post-production that we to do at our studios in LA. If we don’t have the content, we can’t release the movie in IMAX,” said a source close to IMAX.

However, Mr. PV Sunil, Managing director of Carnival Cinemas reveals that the producers took the decision in nick of time to not release the film in the 70 MM format. “We were informed at the last minute about no IMAX release for 2.0. Being the most anticipated film of 2018, an IMAX release would have made a lifelong impact on fans,” informed Sunil, adding further that his cinema chain has allotted 1621 shows to the 2D and 3D version of the sci-fi thriller in around 340 screens.

There are 17 functional IMAX properties in India collectively owned by Carnival, PVR, Cinepolis and INOX. “An IMAX release would have been an added feature for the fans to watch the film on a double big screen. Because of too much technicalities, the film was not ready in time and couldn’t be converted in the IMAX. Traditionally, IMAX contributes around 5% to the lifetime box-office collections of a film,” said eminent Trade & Business Analyst, Girish Johar.

The film has opened to a good response at the box-office and the managing director of Carnival Cinemas is expecting the film to show further growth over the weekend. “Advances of 2.0 were better than Akshay’s Gold and many other Bollywood films. Carnival is playing 1621 shows of 2.0 in around 340 screens at 130 locations in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi today and it may go up based on the public response which is very positive so far. At many locations, we had houseful shows in the morning and most of the shows are sold-out in Southern part. Today the occupancy will be from 50 to 55 percent and it will go up on Saturday and Sunday as it’s a working day tomorrow. It is the biggest theatrical releases of 2018 as of today. We are expecting a great opening weekend from 2.0.”

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in lead.

