DOUBLE DHAMAKA! Salman Khan to shoot Dabangg 3 and Bharat simultaneously

Salman Khan has an array of projects in the pipeline. The actor is currently promoting his upcoming film Race 3. He is simultaneously shooting his reality show Dus Ka Dum which made its return to TV screens last week. With these two projects, Salman Khan also has two movies in 2019- Bharat and Dabangg 3. Though Salman Khan has already shot some portions of Bharat, he is yet to begin shooting for Dabangg 3.

Bharat will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who has directed two of Salman’s blockbuster films, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Dabangg 3 will be helmed by Prabhu Dheva who directed Wanted that marked the return of Salman. As of now, Salman is promoting Race 3 and recently opened up about his forthcoming films Bharat and Dabangg 3. “Bharat and Dabangg are going to be shot simultaneously once I am back. I am going back to the old format of shooting two films at a time,” he said at a media interaction on June 5.

With Dabangg 3, Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan are set to reprise their roles alongside Salman Khan. Bharat will bring back Priyanka Chopra. Disha Patani is also starring in the film and it will be an Eid 2019 release.

Meanwhile, Race 3 which is directed by Remo D’souza is set to release on June 15, 2018.

