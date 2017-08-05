Doctors claim that Dilip Kumar may need dialysis

Just a day ago, we had reported that Dilip Kumar has been admitted at the Lilavati Hopsital located in suburban Mumbai after being detected with dehydration on Wednesday. While the condition was said to be stable until a day ago, now Mumbai doctors state that he may have to undergo dialysis.

Reports have it that Dilip Kumar is currently in ICU undergoing treatment and that his creatinine levels are increasing whereas his hemoglobin level has dropped. It is being said that he had initially been admitted into the general ward but was later taken to the ICU after he was diagnosed with kidney complications.

However, Dr. Ravishankar CEO of the hospital has asserted that there is no need of dialysis as of now and that Dilip Kumar has currently been kept under observation. According to the doctor, the actor is passing urine and is also fully conscious as well as eating well. And any further need of dialysis will only be considered if there is any deterioration in these parameters. In fact, he also maintained that there are doctors who are keeping an eye on these parameters.

Further Ravishankar added that there is no major complication and the urinary issues are a consequence of dehydration that affects kidneys and other organs momentarily.

The Padma Vibhushan actor was last seen in the film Qila in 1995. Dilip Kumar who is married to Saira Banu has given many iconic performances in Bollywood films and some of them include Devdas, Mughal-E-Azam, Naya Daur, Ganga Jamuna, Kranti, Karma among others.