Diljit Dosanjh’s only Hindi film Kaneda shelved?

It looks Dilijit Dosanjh’s career in Bollywood is not really going the way it was expected to. The only Hindi film he had on hand Kaneda (the Punjabi way of saying ‘Canada’) directed by Navdeep Singh has been shelved.

Says a source close to the development, “I don’t think that film is happening. The director Navdeep Singh is working on something else.” A big name in Punjab Diljit Dosanjh thought his career in Bollywood was made after Udta Punjab where he garnered a whole lot of acclaim for himself. But the joy was short-lived as his follow up film in Hindi Phillauri was a massive disappointment to Diljit’s fans.

Now Bollywood doesn’t seem all that enamoured of Paaji’s self-styled swag. Not a single Hindi film has come his way. He is again busy doing Punjabi films. His latest Punjabi film Super Singh which opened last month, featured Dosanjh as a super-hero.

Balaji Films who have produced the film earlier had plans of dubbing the film into Hindi. The plans were dropped as interests in watching Diljit Dosanjh play a flying Sikh were zero in the Hindi-speaking belt.