Diljit Dosanjh reveals Salman Khan is a part of Welcome To New York

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh, who made his Bollywood debut in Udta Punjab, is all set for his third Hindi film later this month. Featuring Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and Boman Irani, he is starring in Welcome to New York which is touted to be Bollywood’s first 3D comedy film.

In the trailer, one can see many celebrities including Rana Daggubati, Sushant Singh Rajput among others. The makers even had mentioned that will reveal more stars’ presence in the upcoming days. Now, it has been learned that Salman Khan will also be in the film. In an interview with a website, Diljit Dosanjh revealed Salman Khan is also in the film. He also has a part in it.

In January, Salman Khan launched the trailer of Welcome To New York via his Twitter page. When the behind the scenes video was unveiled, all the stars in the film were on the video call. In the end, ‘Salman Khan calling’ came on the screen. This prompted that Salman might have a presence in the film which is now confirmed.

Directed by Chakri Toleti, Welcome To New York tells the story of two unlikely youngsters living in India in search of a better life for themselves. An unexpected trip to New York City sets them off on a comedic adventure that changes their lives forever. It will release on February 23.

