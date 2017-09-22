Bollywood Hungama
Court refuses the stay demanded on the release of Shraddha Kapoor starrer Haseena Parkar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shraddha Kapoor starrer Haseena Parkar has been facing several controversies, courtesy its plot that revolves around the life of Mumbai’s very own godmother Haseena Parkar, who is also the sister of gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Now yet another minor setback that it faced was when a PIL was filed against the makers to stay the release.

A city resident filed a PIL demanding the stay of the release of the film Haseena Parkar featuring Shraddha Kapoor just a day before its release. According to the petition, the dialogues in the film were anti-national and it also claimed that the film failed to handle certain incidents with sensitivity like the Mumbai 1993 blasts [where Dawood was suspected of being involved in the crime]. On the other hand, the Bombay High Court where the petition was filed refused to stay the release of the film saying that it can’t stay the release of the film approved by the CBFC [Central Board of Film Certification].

Talking about staying the release, the court reportedly also questioned the petitioner for filing the PIL just a day before the release of the film. A bench headed by Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice N M Jamdar firmly asserted that the court wouldn’t interfere in a decision made by the  CBFC when they have cleared the movie for public release.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and also starring Siddhanth Kapoor, Ankur Bhatia among others, Haseena Parkar releases worldwide today on September 22.

