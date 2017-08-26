CONFIRMED: Sonam Kapoor to star in a film based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel Zoya Factor

After Neerja, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Padman and in a cameo in Sanjay Dutt biopic. While both the projects will be releasing next year, Sonam Kapoor has signed another project already. The actress will be next seen in the big screen adaption of author Anuja Chauhan’s love story titled ‘Zoya Factor’.

On Thursday, Sonam Kapoor confirmed the news on her social media account about signing the film and wrote, “Super excited to work with amazing sister duo Aarti Shetty and Pooja Shetty with brilliant Abhishek Sharma on Anuja Chauhan’s Zoya factor.”

‘Zoya Factor’ is about a Rajput girl named Zoya Singh Solanki who works in an advertising agency. She meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor has also started prepping for Veere Di Wedding which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. The film is scheduled to go on floors in September.