Confirmed: Amitabh Bachchan to commence shooting for Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor starrer Dragon after Thugs of Hindostan

Earlier we had reported that Amitabh Bachchan was in talks with Ayan Mukerji and the makers to join the superhero franchise Dragon. The film will be led by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

After the speculations, it has been confirmed that Amitabh Bachchan is the latest one to join the cast. According to a source close to the film, the megastar has an important role in the film and the details of it have been kept under wraps. The source further added that Amitabh Bachchan is extremely excited to be the part of it and is expected to start shooting for it by the middle of the year.

Amitabh Bachchan and the makers yet comment on the news. However, we hear that Bachchan will commence shooting for the film once he wraps work on his currently under production venture Thugs of Hindostan. Apart from this, Alia Bhatt is excited to venture into new space with action oriented film. Ranbir Kapoor’s character, on the other hand, will have shades of grey and his powers include emitting fire from his palms. He is taking special training under international artists and stunt directors to make the superhero look authentic.

As far as Amitabh Bachchan is concerned, he recently wrapped up Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3. The actor is currently prepping for Thugs of Hindostan which also stars Aamir Khan.