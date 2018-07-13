Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.07.2018 | 8:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dhadak Sanju Soorma Gold Karwaan Satyameva Jayate
follow us on

Confirmed! Ajay Devgn to play football coach in this sports biopic and here are the deets!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shah Rukh Khan turned hockey coach, Akshay Kumar turned hockey player, Sushant Singh Rajput turned cricketer, now it is time for football! And this time around we have Ajay Devgn essaying the titular character of one of India’s most famous hockey coaches, Syed Abdul Rahim. Confirming the same, the film was announced on social media.

Confirmed! Ajay Devgn to play football coach in this sports biopic and here are the deets!

The official announcement on the social media platform read, “@ZeeStudios_ #BoneyKapoor & @freshlimefilms announce a biopic on India’s legendary football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, starring @ajaydevgn,  directed by @CinemaPuraDesi, screenplay by @SaiwynQ, and dialogues by @writish.” Speaking of the film, Amit Sharma, who is known for his Google Reunion ad and the Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha starrer Tevar, will be directing this sports biopic. Also, the film will be co-produced by Boney Kapoor.

Confirmed! Ajay Devgn to play football coach in this sports biopic and here are the deets!

The untitled venture will showcase the tenure of Syed Abdul Rahim, who has been a football coach and Indian team manager between 1950 and 1963. It will not only showcase achievements but also the journey the team underwent for emerging victorious at certain matches like 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. Speaking of the writers Saiwyn Quadri is known for his work in biopics like Mary Kom and Neerja. As for Ritesh Shah, he has written films like Airlift and Namaste London.

Shariq Patel of ZEE studios, who are co-producing the film, expressed his happiness over collaborating with Boney Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and others for the film in recent reports. He also explained about the current situation of football in the country. Despite the craze for the sport increasing with time, Patel revealed that our team rarely finds itself on the global map and are often not invited for major tournaments across the world.

Boney Kapoor hopes that the film will change the way we look at football in India. If these reports are to be believed, Boney also believes having Ajay on board too will help them inspire many to take up football.

Coming back to the film, we are still awaiting the official announcement on the rest of the cast

Also Read: BREAKING: Ajay Devgn to play Chanakya in Neeraj Pandey directorial

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Wow! Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan to share…

Box Office: Sanju stands at Rs. 293.73…

Katrina Kaif is ga-ga over reuniting with…

Gold: When Akshay Kumar played a prank on…

Box Office: Sanju surpasses Bajrangi…

Box Office: Sanju beats Padmaavat; becomes…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification