Confirmed! Ajay Devgn to play football coach in this sports biopic and here are the deets!

Shah Rukh Khan turned hockey coach, Akshay Kumar turned hockey player, Sushant Singh Rajput turned cricketer, now it is time for football! And this time around we have Ajay Devgn essaying the titular character of one of India’s most famous hockey coaches, Syed Abdul Rahim. Confirming the same, the film was announced on social media.

The official announcement on the social media platform read, “@ZeeStudios_ #BoneyKapoor & @freshlimefilms announce a biopic on India’s legendary football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, starring @ajaydevgn, directed by @CinemaPuraDesi, screenplay by @SaiwynQ, and dialogues by @writish.” Speaking of the film, Amit Sharma, who is known for his Google Reunion ad and the Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha starrer Tevar, will be directing this sports biopic. Also, the film will be co-produced by Boney Kapoor.

The untitled venture will showcase the tenure of Syed Abdul Rahim, who has been a football coach and Indian team manager between 1950 and 1963. It will not only showcase achievements but also the journey the team underwent for emerging victorious at certain matches like 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. Speaking of the writers Saiwyn Quadri is known for his work in biopics like Mary Kom and Neerja. As for Ritesh Shah, he has written films like Airlift and Namaste London.

Shariq Patel of ZEE studios, who are co-producing the film, expressed his happiness over collaborating with Boney Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and others for the film in recent reports. He also explained about the current situation of football in the country. Despite the craze for the sport increasing with time, Patel revealed that our team rarely finds itself on the global map and are often not invited for major tournaments across the world.

Boney Kapoor hopes that the film will change the way we look at football in India. If these reports are to be believed, Boney also believes having Ajay on board too will help them inspire many to take up football.

Coming back to the film, we are still awaiting the official announcement on the rest of the cast