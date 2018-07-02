“I am coming soon with Toilet – Part 2” – says Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is still riding high on the success of his last release Toilet– Ek Prem Katha which had hygiene and sanitation as its social message. With this message, the actor won not only audience’s hearts but helped many rural places built toilets. Akshay Kumar recently announced that he will soon be coming out with Toilet 2.

“Time to get ready for the next Blockbuster — Mission #Toilet2! Iss baar badlega poora desh,” Akshay Kumar tweeted on Saturday, June 30. He also shared a small video along with the tweet in which he said, “Toilet toh bana liya, par katha abhi bhi baaki hai. Main aa raha hun leke ‘Toilet’ part 2 bahut jald. (We made toilet, but the story is not over. I am coming soon with ‘Toilet’ part 2).”

Keeping the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan campaign in the mind, Akshay has joined hands with Harpic, toilet cleaner to maintain the sanitation and cleanliness of every household. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Ab har ghar mein banegi, ek saaf Toilet ki pratha! Join me in the Clean India mission with #Harpic to make clean and hygienic toilets a reality for all! #HarGharSwachh.”

Akshay Kumar – Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet– Ek Prem Katha released in China earlier this month as Toilet Hero. The film has already crossed Rs 100 crore in China. With the massive success of film at the domestic and international box office, Akshay is taking a step forward with his toilet initiative. The film, which released last year in August, was helmed by Shree Narayan Singh.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of a hockey player in Reema Kagti’s Gold, which is set for August 15, 2018, release. The film is based on the real story of Indian Hockey Team’s first gold medal win after independent India. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar– Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is also shooting for Kesari which also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead. He has also come on board for Housefull 4. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol. It is reportedly set for Diwali 2019 release.

Time to get ready for the next Blockbuster – Mission #Toilet2! Iss baar badlega poora desh!

Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/eutHICLlKp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 30, 2018

Also Read: Akshay Kumar REVEALS his thoughts about standing up for the National Anthem