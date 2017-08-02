“CBFC is not supposed to censor movies; it’s supposed to grade it”- Aamir Khan talks about CBFC

After giving a mega-blockbuster with Dangal last year, Aamir Khan is back again this year as a producer of his upcoming film, Secret Superstar. The film stars Zaira Wasim in the lead who made her Bollywood debut in Dangal with the role of young Geeta Phogat. With producing, the actor also has an extended cameo in the film.

It is a known that the current scenario between the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the film industry is quite bad. Even after receiving a proper certificate, CBFC demands unnecessary cuts in the films. Udta Punjab to Lipstick Under My Burkha to Babumoshai Bandookbaaz are few those films that have received ‘A’ certificate but CBFC also ordered them several cuts.

On Wednesday, during the trailer launch of the film Secret Superstar, Aamir Khan was asked how he felt about movies being curbed by the CBFC and how it affected the creativity of the filmmaker and the actors. To this, Aamir Khan responded, “I have said this before, I really feel that censorship is something that is… I don’t know how relevant it is today. As far as my knowledge goes, the CBFC, in any case, is not supposed to censor it, it’s supposed to grade your film… certify it to see as to which age group can be shown this movie. I guess that is how we should proceed. And I think that’s what also Mr. Shyam Benegal‘s recommendations are if I am not mistaken. So hopefully things will get there, things will get better.”

Written and directed by Advait Chandan, Secret Superstar is a story about a 14-year-old girl from Vadodara whose dream of becoming a singer changes her life and of everyone around her. The film will the hit the screens this Diwali.