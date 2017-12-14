BREAKING: Tiger Zinda Hai cleared by the Censor Board with ‘U/A’ certificate

Since last month, there has been a fear over films not getting timely releases thanks to new Censor diktat that the film has to be submitted 69 days in advance. Most of the films are generally submitted to the office of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) just two or three weeks before. As a result, the release of lot of movies like Justice League (only the Hindi verion), Firangi, Tera Intezaar etc got delayed.

There was a fear, albeit from a small section of media and moviegoers, that due to this rule, Tiger Zinda Hai, the last biggie of 2017, might also get affected. But it seems the CBFC has relaxed this rule as it would lead to a lot of film releases getting postponed resulting in a disastrous domino effect. And if reports are to believed, then Tiger Zinda Hai has been seen by the CBFC members and has even been given a certificate earlier this week. The examining committee, if reports are to be believed, have issued a U/A certificate. But there have been two audio cuts and a visual cut. As per sources, a scene where a nurse is being kicked is deleted and two abuses have been silenced or maybe replaced.

Tiger Zinda Hai stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and is the sequel to the 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, featuring the same actors. While the first part was directed by Kabir Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who also directed Salman in last year’s 300-crore-grosser Sultan. The film is inspired from the real-life incident of 46 nurses being taken hostage by the terrorist group ISIS in Iraq in 2014. It’s shot in amazing locales of UAE and Germany and its trailer has met with a great response. The film is expected to have the biggest opening for a Hindi film in 2017. Moreover, it’s releasing in the beneficial Christmas period and hence, its opening weekend can also be the biggest ever for Bollywood film ever.