BREAKING: Sridevi died of accidental drowning, traces of alcohol found in forensic report

Actor Sridevi’s death on Saturday night sent shock waves in the industry. Well we are still reeling from this. Gulf News just leaked out the details of forensic report submitted by the authorities to the family. According to the publication, the actor fell into the bathtub accidentally under the influence of alcohol and drowned to death. The reason first touted for the legendary actress’s death was cardiac arrest but the contents of the report refute this. The mortal remains of the actor will soon to be brought back home in Mukesh Ambani’s chartered flight. Sridevi’s funeral will be held in the city later today or tomorrow morning at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in the city.

Bollywood’s who’s who are assembled at Anil Kapoor’s residence to pay homage to this talented diva. She is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi will make her debut with Karan Johar’s Dhadak soon and is reported to be inconsolable ever since she heard this fateful news.

For the uninitiated, Sridevi passed away on Saturday night in Dubai and sent the nation into shockwaves. She was found unconscious in her bathroom and was declared dead upon arrival at Rashid Hospital in Dubai. She was put up in Dubai’s Jumeirah Emirates Tower Hotel and had stayed back after the wedding festivities of her nephew Mohit Marwah got over. Her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi went back to Mumbai. But, Boney had returned on Saturday to surprise Sridevi with dinner when this fateful incident happened.

