Last Updated 27.05.2017 | 6:28 PM IST

BREAKING Rajkumar Hirani's Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor postponed?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
BREAKING Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor postponed

By now we all know that Rajkumar Hirani’s next yet untitled venture is the biopic based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. In fact, Ranbir Kapoor, who essays the role of Dutt in the film commenced work on the project a while back, was even spotted resembling the actor complete with shoulder length hair as well.

However, now we hear that the film which chronicles the life of Sanjay Dutt from his early days to his release from Yerwada prison which was slated to hit screens during the Christmas weekend has been postponed. Though the postponement in the release of the film is still unconfirmed, sources state that fans who have been waiting to get a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor playing Sanjay Dutt on the big screen will have to wait a little longer, since the film will now hit screens only at the end of March next year.

As for the film, the yet untitled Sanjay Dutt biopic will apparently focus on the human flaws, the emotional relationship between Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Dutt, the relationships he had with women and his best friend. Besides Ranbir, the Sanjay Dutt biopic also stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Vicky Kaushal among others.

