Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth calls Vikas Gupta a LOSER, takes a LEWD dig at his masculinity (watch video)

Mastermind Vikas Gupta has entered the show with Shilpa Shinde as celebrity contestants and they are ruffling a lot of feathers already. First of all, Shilpa called the contestants ‘thanda’ on their faces and Vikas went about his usual way, playing the game. In the Rangoli task by Bigg Boss, Vikas and Sreesanth who were in opposite teams had a scuffle. Sreesanth called Vikas a loser who then called him badtameezi or mannerless. The war of words continued till Sreesanth took a lewd dig at Vikas Gupta’s ‘lack of masculinity’. Sreesanth has done this before as he made fun of Rohit Suchanti’s body and mannarisms. He has been scolded by Salman once over the same.

For those who don’t know, Vikas had come to the house once to show mirror to the contestants and had criticised Sreesanth for his lack of sportsmanship in the house, which is ironical because he is a sportsman himself. Sreesanth was angry on Vikas since that day but this time around, Vikas let bygones remain bygones and warmly spoke to Sreesanth. But the ex cricketer had something else on his mind. Check out the video below:

