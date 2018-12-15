Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s BROMANCE makes up for a dhamakedaar Weekend Ka Vaar

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan came together on screen once again and well, we just can’t help but get all excited for what’s in store for us this Weekend Ka Vaar! SRK will promote Zero on the sets of Bigg Boss 12 with his leading lady Babita Kumari AKA Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh shot the episode already with Sallu Bhai yesterday and the pics from this fun episode are a testimony to the fact that this is going to be one hell of a joyride! Salman and Shah Rukh grooved to the beats of Ishqbaazi as they scorched the screen together!

It is not the first time that these two superstars have come together to promote each other’s projects. Aside from promoting Zero on his show, he also made a special appearance in the film and danced with King Khan on a song. Shah Rukh Khan has extended similar favour to Salman. The two were last snapped together at Isha Ambani’s wedding and pre wedding ceremonies both in Udaipur and in Mumbai. They burned the stage at the Sangeet party together with Aamir Khan. Their dance video went viral on the internet.

While Shah Rukh Khan will come out with Zero, Salman is busy shooting for Bharat with Katrina Kaif. Post that, he willl concentrate on Dabangg 3.

Also Read: BROMANCE OVERLOAD! Bigg Boss 12: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to promote Zero on Weekend Ka Vaar