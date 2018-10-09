Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 09.10.2018 | 11:51 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sui Dhaaga - Made In India AndhaDhun Pataakha LoveYatri Helicopter Eela Thugs of Hindostan
follow us on

Bigg Boss 12 October 8: Jasleen Matharu FLIRTS with Romil, leaving Anup Jalota HEARTBROKEN

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bigg Boss 12 has started and is slowly gaining momentum after four weeks since it has started. The Jodis Vs Singles theme is now become interesting after Anup Jalota was ‘eliminated’ from the Bigg Boss but only for the inmates. He is essentially inside the secret room of the glass walled house, keeping a close tab on everyone including his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. Yesterday’s episode was all about Anup observing the inmates from the hidden camera. He was shocked to see how unaffected Jasleen was after his departure. In turn, she started laughing and mingling with her fellow contestants including Shivashish and Romil. She was also seen wondering why doesn’t Bigg Boss declare her single. She also indirectly hinted at break up with Anup, leaving him extremely heartbroken. She kept whining about how it is cumbersome for her to start unpacking but no where did she mention Anup or that she misses him, given that they came inside as a Jodi and had a three year relationship before entering the house.

Bigg Boss 12 October 8: Jasleen Matharu FLIRTS with Romil, leaving Anup Jalota HEARTBROKEN

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota to be sent to secret room after his date with Jasleen Matharu, NO ELIMINATIONS this week!

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

PHOTO ALERT: Ajay Devgn starrer Taanaji -…

Bharat schedule for Salman Khan after…

Kerala Flood Relief: Kerala Minister…

SCOOP: Jimmy Sheirgill replaces Randeep…

KERALA FLOODS: Rana Daggubati, John Abraham,…

When Bigg Boss met Bigg Boss: Kamal Haasan…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification