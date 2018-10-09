Bigg Boss 12 October 8: Jasleen Matharu FLIRTS with Romil, leaving Anup Jalota HEARTBROKEN

Bigg Boss 12 has started and is slowly gaining momentum after four weeks since it has started. The Jodis Vs Singles theme is now become interesting after Anup Jalota was ‘eliminated’ from the Bigg Boss but only for the inmates. He is essentially inside the secret room of the glass walled house, keeping a close tab on everyone including his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu. Yesterday’s episode was all about Anup observing the inmates from the hidden camera. He was shocked to see how unaffected Jasleen was after his departure. In turn, she started laughing and mingling with her fellow contestants including Shivashish and Romil. She was also seen wondering why doesn’t Bigg Boss declare her single. She also indirectly hinted at break up with Anup, leaving him extremely heartbroken. She kept whining about how it is cumbersome for her to start unpacking but no where did she mention Anup or that she misses him, given that they came inside as a Jodi and had a three year relationship before entering the house.

