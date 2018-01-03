Why did Bhumi Pednekar get a sudden call from Akshay Kumar?

Bhumi Pednekar was in for a huge surprise when she picked up a call from an unidentified landline number. It was her Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Akshay Kumar calling her. Thrilled as well as anxious about the sudden call, Bhumi realized that Akshay, who is currently being an RJ on Radio Mirchi’s morning show for Padman promotions, had called her to discuss her New Year resolutions!

“Bhumi is a huge Akshay Kumar fan. She learnt a lot from the superstar during Toilet’s shoot and promotions and looks up to him. She was thrilled that she received a call from her favourite star. When the phone rang and Bhumi picked up, she couldn’t believe her ears that it was Akshay Kumar. The two bonded over New Year resolutions, discussed about Bhumi’s film choices and joked about how in films whenever Bhumi gets married, problems start and that in real life she should choose a better husband. It was a super fun, very interesting conversation,” says a source from the station.

While Akshay’s Padman releases this Republic Day, Bhumi is set to start shooting for Abhishek Chaubey’s untitled next from mid-January.