Babumoshai Bandookbaaz cleared with less than 10 cuts by the Appellate Tribunal

The Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Babumoshai Bandookbaaz faced the wrath of the censors for its bold content and earlier this month, we had also reported that the producer of the film Kiran Shroff had to face humiliating comments from a certain CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) member. Followed by these, the makers of the film decided to approach FCAT (Film Certification Appellate Tribunal), to receive certification for their film.

Now, reports have it that FCAT has asked the makers of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz to make 7 to 8 voluntary cuts instead of the 48 cuts that were recommended by the CBFC and has only retained the ‘A’ certification. Kushan Nandy, who is happy with the current decision, asserted that as per schedule, the film will release in its original full-blown version. The filmmaker also mentioned that FCAT members found the entire issues surrounding the cuts really funny and decided to go ahead with the decision.

Further Kushan Nandy went on to accuse former chief Pahlaj Nihalani, who recently got fired from CBFC, for allegedly sabotaging his film and removing his personal vendetta on them. Kushan revealed that although FCAT had passed this recommendation for the film quite some time ago, Pahlaj had gone on to send a letter to them stating that the makers of the film showed two different versions to the CBFC and FCAT. In fact, Nandy also added that Pahlaj had bared the Tribunal from recommending voluntary cuts. But Kushan also showcased technical proof that these claims were false.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, that also stars Bidita Bag as the leading lady, is slated to release on August 25.