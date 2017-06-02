Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to hit the screens in China in July

After smashing several domestic and global box-office records, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus sequel Baahubali 2: The Conclusion starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubatti is all set to take over China by storm. As Aamir Khan’s Dangal shattered box office records in China, the makers of Baahubali have the same the expectations from their film.

According to the reports, the sequel will have a newly edited version for the international market. The makers have once again roped in the famed editor of The Incredible Hulk, Vincent Tabaillon to edit the international cut of the sequel. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will be distributed by the same distributors who had released the first part- E-Star Entertainment. They are also planning to have a larger release as the first part had released in 6000 screens

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishna in significant roles. The sequel was released on April 28.