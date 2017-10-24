Asin gives birth to a baby girl

Looks like this month is a special one for Bollywood. Just yesterday, it was announced that Esha Deol gave birth to a baby girl on October 20. Her daughter has been named Radhya Takhtani and today pictures of Esha and hubby Bharat Takhtani were released today.

And now, it’s the turn of another actress to turn mommy. Bollywood and South actress Asin gave birth to a baby girl today. Both Asin and her husband Rahul Sharma released a statement sometime back that read, “We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic baby girl earlier today. The last 9 months have been most special and exciting for the both of us and we would like to thank all our well-wishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support.”

Asin got married last year in January to Rahul Sharma, who is the co-founder of Micromax. It was actor Akshay Kumar who introduced Rahul to Asin during the promotions of Housefull 2 in 2012.

What’s surprising is that nobody was aware that Asin was pregnant. That she not doing films or making enough public appearances also made it difficult for media or fans to know that she was expecting. Her last film was in 2015, All Is Well, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, and directed by Umesh Shukla.

Interestingly, Asin’s baby is born just two days before her 31st birthday.