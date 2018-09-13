Anushka Sharma set to miss reuniting with her Sultan co-star Salman Khan

Anushka Sharma, along with Varun Dhawan, are on a promotion spree for the much-awaited Sui Dhaaga – Made in India. As part of their promotions, the makers have planned their participation in several TV shows and one of them is Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss. As we all know, Salman and Anushka worked in the blockbuster Sultan and their pairing was hugely appreciated. Audiences have since then always hoped to see them together again. Well, it looks like they have to wait a little longer.

“Fans would have gotten to see Salman and Anushka bringing the house down but unfortunately, the shoot date isn’t working out to make this much awaited reunion happen. Anushka is unfortunately shooting for a brand campaign on September 21st which was pre-committed 3 months back and unfortunately the brand is not being able to move the date. Audiences and fans will miss out on seeing Sultan and Aarfa pair up again, this time on TV. It would have been a mind-blowing episode as their pairing got such love from audiences the world over,” says a production source from the show.

However, for the Salman and Varun fans there is much to rejoice. “Varun is set to do the episode and promote Sui Dhaaga as his date is free. Salman and Varun have a lot in common and they will definitely recreate their Judwaa magic for the fans,” the source reveals.

Sui Dhaaga – Made In India is set to release on September 28. The film is helmed by Sharat Katariya.

