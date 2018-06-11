Anurag Kashyap’s Womaniya starring Taapsee Pannu inspired by real life incidents

Taapsee Pannu is all set to play a real life character in Soorma. And the actress will once again essay a real life character, but this time it will be the role of a shooter. Inspired by the life of India’s oldest shooters, the Anurag Kashyap directorial Womaniya will star the actress along with another actress.

However, the actress who will essay the role of the second lead is yet to be finalized. The makers are on a lookout for the same. Coming to the plotline of Womaniya, we hear there are plans to present the side of a ‘cool’ India by telling the tale of two oldest women shooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar from Uttar Pradesh. The two women, aged 86 and 81 respectively hail from Johri Village in the Northern state started their journey in the arena of shooting post 50.

The two women, Chandro and Prakashi, popularly known as Revolver Daadis, have received over 100 awards in the field of shooting. From Stree Shakti Puraskar by former President Pranab Mukerjee to Icon Lady Award by Women and Child Development, Chandro has been recipient to many such iconic titles. On the other hand, Prakashi’s granddaughter Seema is an international shooter and India’s first woman shooter who received Shotgun Silver at the ISSF World Cup [International Shooting Sports Federation]. Also, yet another intriguing fact is that Chandro’s children, grandchildren as well Prakashi’s too are trained in rifle shooting.

Speaking further on Womaniya, lyricist Raj Shekhar has revealed about how he penned lyrics for the songs on this inspirational subject. He also mentioned about how the songs have been written in sync with the script. Raj also added that the scriptwriter Tushar Hiranandani has drawn inspiration from the songs and have rewritten dialogues from it. The music of the film is said to be deeply rooted in India.

Also Read: BADLA: Taapsee Pannu REVEALS about her role in this Amitabh Bachchan starrer