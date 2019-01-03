Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister in trouble, FIR filed against makers for showing leaders in poor light

Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister’s trailer released a few days ago and it has started courting controversy already. The movie is set to release next week and the film is already in trouble because of its explosive content. Based on a book with the same title, the film’s protagonist is political advisor Sanjaya Baru played by Akshaye Khanna who traces Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s journey while at power. It is touted that the movie is made solely for propaganda purpose before the 2019 elections.

Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha who is based out of Muzaffarpur has filed a petition against makers for showing a few leaders in poor light including Lalu Prasad, BSP chief Mayawati, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his deputy Lal Krishna Advani. The movie also criticises the Gandhi family and there the makers have been booked under IPC sections 295, 153, 153A , 293, 504 and 120B for promoting enmity between different groups, sale of obscene objects, insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal conspiracy.

Anupam also recently claimed that BJP promoting the movie was a masterstroke and source of publicity for the movie. He said that all films use marketing gimmicks for publicity and their case is no different.

