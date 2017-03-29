Amy Jackson turns producer with a short film

She may be busy with forthcoming Indian and international projects but when it comes to causes she believes in, Amy Jackson definitely takes some time for it. The cause of animal welfare has always been close to her heart and be it raising her voice against cruelty towards animals or raising funds through an NGO for the betterment of animals, Amy has always fought for animal rights.

Taking the noble cause to the next level, the actress has now decided to co-produce a short film with her friend creating awareness about cruelty to animals and how to prevent it. She even plans to launch the film on social media and thereafter send it to film festivals.

Talking about it, Amy added, “We will shoot for the film soon. I will also be a part of it, though I won’t act in the film. I will be speaking about my experience of making the movie. It will have a few real stories. I believe that cruelty to animals is a serious issue and it’s important that it’s discussed more.”

Amy shares a ‘life-changing’ article that made her aware about cruelty towards animals. “A 5-year-old female cross-breed dog in Malta named Star made international headlines in 2011. She had been found by Animal Welfare Department officers, shot at point-blank range and buried alive after being covered with cardboard and a tree trunk. She died later.” The actress felt strongly about the incident and decided to do something about it with the short film.

On the film front, Amy Jackson is gearing up for one of the most anticipated releases of the year, 2.0 which stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film, which is a sequel to Robot, is a bilingual that is slated to release in October 2017.