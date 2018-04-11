Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya to enter Bollywood but not as an ACTOR?

Amitabh Bachchan is a brilliant actor and a MEGASTAR we all look upto and there are no two ways about the fact that there is no star in the industry who shines more brightly than him. While he himself did not belong to a film industry per say, his is called the first family of the industry today. Wife Jaya was one of the few powerful actors of her times, while daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a global icon too and son Abhishek has carved a niche for himself in the industry too. Though his first born Shweta Bachchan Nanda did not enter films, she is one of the most followed celebrities for her style, poise and wit. Her daughter Naya Naveli Nanda too is extremely popular teenage icon but her youngest one Agastya has been away from the media glare, till now.

Amitabh Bachchan reportedly is extremely keen to make Agastya the third generation actor but looks like his interests lie elsewhere. No, no don’t get us wrong. He still wants to enter the films but not in front of camera. Looks like he shows a natural tendency to direction and has already started directing short films, impressive na? In fact he made a movie from scratch recently. Right from its scripting to execution. Proud grandparents Amitabh and Jaya saw the movie and were completely excited to see that Agastya was naturally so talented.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will now be seen with Rishi Kapoor after decades in 102 Not Out and its trailer, songs, etc. has already clicked right notes with the masses.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan surprised kids with his exemplary football skills during the shoot of 102 Not Out