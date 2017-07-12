Amitabh Bachchan reveals his work schedule till 2019

Age is just a number and megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a perfect example for that. The actor may be turning 75 this year but work wise, he is not slowing down. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan revealed about his work plans till 2019 and wonders if that is too ambitious.

On Sunday night, Amitabh Bachchan shared his thoughts on his blog about his busy schedule till 2019. He wrote, “Idleness invites complacency .. begs it to be of immense disinterest and lethargic in nature .. binds you in an embrace that you find difficult to get out of .. it is the fortune of goodness that I begin work in earnest again by tomorrow ..”

Amitabh Bachchan further added, “102 Not Out starts again and hopefully shall be the end of the film, by the end of the month or a few days into August .. and then begins the ABC of KBC .. and then some more projects .. and the greater time for TOH .. and on and on till most of the end of 2018 and perhaps spilling over into 2019 .. and then some more for consideration .. and you wonder .. is it not too ambitious to be thinking so far and beyond ..”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be playing Rishi Kapoor‘s 102-year-old father in 102 Not Out. The film is scheduled to release on December 1, 2017. He is also starring in YRF‘s Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.