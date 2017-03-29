Amitabh Bachchan to feature in Mohanlal starrer Randamoozham

His voice is iconic and he is often a popular choice for epic dramas, so when the makers of the Malayalam film Randamoozham (Second Turn) were casting, they decided to rope in megastar Amitabh Bachchan for a prominent role in the film. The film, based on the novel by the same name written by M.T. Vasudevan Nair, is a retelling and revised version of Mahabharata with a different perspective.

Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan has been confirmed for the role of Bhishma. According to the film’s director N A Shrikumar Menon, he is apt for this powerful role. From what we hear, the filmmaker revealed that they are planning to get an ensemble cast with actors from different languages for this epic drama.

Speculations were on a rise stating that Amitabh’s daughter-in-law and actress Aishwarya Rai too will be playing an integral part in the film. But it seems that the makers rubbished the news. On the other hand, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be seen in the role of the protagonist, Bheema.

Very few may be aware that Randamoozham, that has won many literary awards, traces the story of Mahabharata from Bheema’s perspective, the second Pandava. From what we hear the film is supposed to be one of the most expensive films in Malayalam cinema with an extensive budget.