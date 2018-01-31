Akshay Kumar to train in sword fighting and traditional artillery for Kesari

It’s been a while since Akshay Kumar has taken on a full-on action-packed role. With his recent outings based on social issues and real-life stories, the actor will be soon seen in an action avatar in Kesari as Havildar Ishar Singh, the leader of the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi.

While Akshay Kumar has time and again showed amazing action skills in his films, this time around the actor will go traditional way. Akshay will be learning traditional artillery, sword fighting and Gatka (an Indian martial art form associated with the Sikhs of the Punjab region) for Kesari. According to the reports, a huge set is currently being set up in the beautiful Wai in Satara where large forts of Saragarhi and Gulistan are being recreated. The makers have a plan to begin filming the crucial sequences before summer arrives.

It has been learned the set which is being designed is for war sequences which will feature Akshay Kumar in most of it. The fight sequences will have the traditional artillery as primary weapons. The makers are even thinking of getting some traditional wrestlers aka pehelwans from Punjab to make the scenes look authentic during hand to hand combat scenes.

Apart from traditional artillery, professional Gatka trainers have been roped in to train Akshay Kumar. It happens to be the oldest form of self-defense; Akshay has given 15 days to train in the form. The entire learning process will involve sword fighting and use of wooden sticks. The makers are even planning to source Indian weapons like gandasas and bhujs.

Produced by Karan Johar and directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari will feature Akshay Kumar in the role of Havildar Ishar Singh who led the Sikh army against the Afghans in this 1897 battle. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra in the leading role.

Besides this film, Akshay Kumar is also gearing up for Pad Man which is set to release on February 9. Apart from these two films, Akshay is also a part of the period sports drama Gold yet again inspired real life story of India’s first Gold medal win post Independence. It will release on August 15, 2018.