Akshay Kumar comes on board for a horror-comedy inspired by Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana and Muni

Post the success of Stree, it seems that horror-comedy has become the latest fascination for filmmakers. However, the genre has always been popular down South. In fact, we hear that the latest horror-comedy will be inspired by South films Muni and Muni 2 – Kanchana. Moreover, it will star superstar Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Reports have it that Akshay Kumar is joining hands with director and actor Raghava Lawrence for a horror comedy. The film will not be a remake but rather a combination of the horror comedies Muni and Kanchana. For the uninitiated, both these films were directed by Raghava and featured him in the lead role of someone who is afraid of ghosts.

As for the story, we hear that the film will feature Akshay Kumar as someone who is so afraid of ghosts that he refuses to step out of the house post sunset. Despite his fear, he is forced to encounter a transgender ghost due to circumstances.

The makers are keen on planning a 2020 release but the date is yet to be locked. The untitled venture is expected to feature an ensemble cast and details of the same will be announced soon. The film will go on floor somewhere in April and the superstar will allot dates as per the same. The schedule is expected to end somewhere in July and will be as long as 60 to 70 days.

If reports are to be believed, sources have quoted that the makers weren’t keen on creating as a remake but wanted to blend two films. Hence they thought of bringing Muni and Kanchana together for the film. And these reports also suggest that the team has been working on the script for about six months since they are planning to make changes in the original script.

