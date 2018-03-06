Ajay Devgn to have a special cameo in Rohit Shetty’s Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba

Ranveer Singh has several projects in the pipeline. One of the films the actor is excited to part of is Rohit Shetty‘s entertainer, Simmba. The film will soon go on floors. Now, we hear Rohit Shetty’s all-time collaborator and friend Ajay Devgn will have a cameo in the film.

According to the recent report in a daily, Ajay Devgn reportedly has agreed to make a guest appearance in Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba. Director Rohit Shetty wanted someone to play a special character in the film and he could only think of Ajay. The cameo reportedly will happen during the climax. It is known that Ajay and Rohit have done several films together. Time and again, the filmmaker has shared his ideas with the actor. Interestingly, it had been earlier reported that it was Ajay who had recommended Ranveer would be fit for the role.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is busy promoting Raid with Ileana D’cruz. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film is slated to release on March 16, 2018.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, is busy shooting for Gully Boy which is directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film stars Alia Bhatt and is slated for Valentine’s Day 2019 release.

