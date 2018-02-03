Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives the honor of carrying the Queen’s Baton Relay in Australia

We had earlier reported that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be in Australia to ring in her hubby Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday. But this trip is special for the actress for more reason that one. Now we hear that Aishwarya has received a special honour as being the baton bearer before the Commonwealth Games.

Recent reports state that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be carrying the Queen’s Baton Relay in Sydney before the Commonwealth Games kicks off in April. The actress is already in Australia for the same.

It is a known fact that the baton is in its final lapse as of now. The relay kicked off last year on March 13 in Buckingham Palace. There, Queen Elizabeth placed her message in the baton which after travelling over 2,30,000 kms will now reach its destination, Carrara Stadium on April 4. On the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games, the letter will be read out loud by Prince Charles which will declare the game open.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be a baton bearer to help it reach its destination. She will be receiving the baton on the eve of February 3. She will be getting the relay baton from high jumper model Amy Pejkovic at the Longines Boutique. Pejkovic will later take off to the Sydney Olympic Park on Sunday with the baton.

On the other hand, the weekend will mark the Sydney celebrations. Besides the receiving the Queen’s Relay Baton, Aishwarya Rai will also be attending a dinner at the Opera House. It will have many high profile guests and dignitaries associated with the Commonwealth Games.

Once she wraps her Commonwealth commitments, she will kick off Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday celebrations with an intimate dinner. Accompanying them will also be their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s next Bollywood release is Fanne Khan. It features her alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will be seen in the role of a diva singer in the film.