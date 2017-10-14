Aditi Rao Hydari to perform a special number in John Abraham’s film Parmanu

Aditi Rao Hydari who was last seen in the powerful role of a rape survivor in Bhoomi, is gearing up for the grand Sanjay Leela Bhansali release Padmavati which features her in special appearance. The film has her in the role of Ranveer Singh’s wife in the film and now we hear that she has been roped in for another guest appearance in a John Abraham film.

John Abraham’s ambitious film Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran is all set to be in its completion stage. The makers were on a lookout for an actress who will be doing a special number for the film. While several reports claimed that Sunny Leone was in the lead for the dance number, we now hear that Aditi Rao Hydari has been finalized for the same. It is reportedly being said that the film will not have any raunchy style item numbers but will focus on classical numbers.

Readers may be aware that Parmanu is a serious drama that is based on India’s nuclear tests and hence the makers weren’t keen on adding any tracks that will disrupt the theme in any way. Hence they decided to add an Indian classical folk number which is also patriotic in nature and goes with the sensitive plot of the film. The makers were on a hunt for someone who has these skills and considering that Aditi is an exceptional dancer they decided to rope her in for the same.

It is being said that Aditi Rao Hydari will be shooting for the song next month in Rajasthan where Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran has extensively been shot.