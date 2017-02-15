Abhay Deol – Diana Penty to reunite for Happy Bhag Jayegi sequel

Just last year, we saw the release of the Mudassar Aziz film Happy Bhaag Jayegi starring Abhay Deol, Diana Penty and Jimmy Sheirgill. While the film did decently well at the box office, it also received appreciation for it’s fresh content. Now a year on, we hear that Abhay Deol and Diana Penty are all set to reunite for a sequel to the film.

In fact Mudassar who was working on another project happened upon an idea for the sequel in September last year post which he approached producer Anand L. Rai, who suggested he work on the idea a bit more. While the film is expected to commence in a couple of months, Aziz states that the essence of the film will remain intact in the sequel as well, but they are yet to lock a few more details of the film.

Further talking about the cast, Aziz added that since it is a sequel to the first, it was important that the original cast reunite for this one as well, and that the cast members which includes Diana Penty, Abhay Deol, Ali Fazal, Jimmy Shergill and Piyush Mishra were more than happy to come on board. However, apart from the original cast, the sequel will also introduce two new characters, a boy and a girl, an announcement of which will be made soon.