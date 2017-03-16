Aashiqui 3 is not happening and Mahesh Bhatt tells us why!

The man who gave the classic Aashiqui and produced the blockbuster Aashiqui 2 in a Bollywood Hungama exclusive with Content Head Broadband Faridoon Shahryar clears the rumours on Alia Bhatt being part of Aashiqui 3.

I think for the first time you’re working with Alia in Aashiqui 3?

Well there’s nothing serious going in that area as since some time it’s been rumored that she is playing lead in Aashiqui 3. We are as of now nowhere close to say that it’s happening. The day it happens I’ll be the first person to proclaim that I’m working with Alia Bhatt but we as of now have no such plans to make a film called Aashiqui because we’re nowhere close to an idea which is called as go idea and only when an idea gets a hurrah from all of us as in idea to invest in we’ll not make a beginning.